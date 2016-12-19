Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates: We're in deep relegation trouble

DEAN KEATES admits Wrexham are in a relegation battle but he insists the Reds can beat the dreaded drop.

Wrexham suffered a fourth defeat in a row after they lost out 1-0 against Sutton United and the 15th placed Reds are only eight points above the bottom four.

Alarm bells are ringing at The Racecourse and Keates wants his players to show more character in the bid to pull clear of trouble.

“Football clubs change so there will be decisions that need to be made,” said Keates.

“We get to January, reassess things and the situation we are in. We need people to grow into men now and take this club forward.

“No-one wants to be in a dogfight but we are not going to be dragged into it. We are already in it. They need to realise that and they owe the fans and everybody at the football club a performance to take this club away from it.

“It is more about character than ability. People need to roll their sleeves up and give everything.”

When asked whether Wrexham can climb to safety away from trouble, Keates added: “Definitely. We have got to stand up and be counted and they know that.

“It is a home match against Southport next week and we have got to look at getting three points.”

Wrexham fell behind after just four minutes on the 3G pitch at Ganders Green Lane after conceding an own goal, defender Martin Riley getting the final touch following a long throw-in.

Apart from a couple of headers that fell wide in added time, Wrexham didn’t threaten an equaliser and Keates says some of the players should fear for their futures based on current form.

“They knew all their data on what Sutton were going to do,” said Keates. “We told them a long throw was going to come in the box, they got a flick-on at the near post and Martin got an outstretched leg and put it in the top corner after five minutes.

“We have got 80-odd minutes to put it right and we didn’t do that.

“We need a team that is going to go out there and compete. We didn’t compete for a long time.

“It is alright playing pretty football from side to side but if there is no threat, there is no point.

“We need players who are going to go out there and compete, and roll their sleeves up.

“If these lads can start doing that Monday to Friday and take that into the next couple of games then they will be part of the team that goes forward.”

But Keates, appointed manager in October after Gary Mills was sacked following the poor start to the season, admits he is also under close scrutiny.

“This football club shouldn’t be where it is in the league,” added Keates. “It is and we are all accountable for it.

“I am in charge of it and it is up to me to make the right decisions to take the club away from it.

“I will look back and reflect on things myself. We have changed a lot of things since we came in, they get all the information and detail, we have changed all the training regime, it is done as professional as we can do it.

“The injury list is clear, the training methods maybe I will look at one or two things and look at altering that as well.”