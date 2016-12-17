WREXHAM’S rapid decline is worrying and the lack of fight shown for a relegation scrap is even more alarming.

There have been seasons since dropping into non-league that Wrexham haven’t threatened the play-offs but they have never really been in trouble at the other end of the table. Until now.

‘Too good to go down’ definitely cannot be said of Wrexham who are nervously looking over their shoulders heading into the crucial Christmas period.

Pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

Yet another hugely disappointing performance led to a 1-0 defeat against Sutton United – Wrexham’s fourth loss in a row where they have also failed to score a goal in that barren spell.

They are now 15th in the table and only eight points above the bottom four having played more games than the teams below them.

It is in the final third where Wrexham’s problems lie as, playing with big target man Jordan White in the centre of attack, they struggled to supply quality crosses and hardly threatened a goal until they created a couple of chances in the closing minutes.

Yet again, it just wasn’t good enough from Wrexham and Sutton, who took an early lead through an unfortunate own goal by Martin Riley, deserved their win as they were the better side and more dangerous going forward.

There was a lack of cutting edge from Wrexham who liked to knock the ball around when in possession but failed to put quality balls into the box where a predator like White was crying out for some crosses.

Wrexham had 86 minutes to try and get back into the contest following the early setback but it was a lacklustre display from the Reds which is a big concern when you look at their position in the table.

Make no bones about it, Wrexham are in a relegation fight – manager Dean Keates agreed in his post match press conference – and you need leaders at a time like this, but not enough players are stepping up to the plate.

Points are the most important thing and I’m sure fans would forego entertainment if they were seeing their side up for a battle and determined to pull clear of trouble.

Keates acknowledged that Wrexham were poor at Gander Green Lane.

“That performance wasn’t good enough,” said Keates. “Someone said as we walked off ‘I work Monday to Friday to come and watch this’ and rightly so.

“He should be gutted that it wasn’t good enough. I know what this club is about with these fans, we had a great following the week before Christmas and the performance wasn’t right.”

This latest defeat has placed even greater significance on the double header against lowly Southport over the festive period.

The two matches with Steve Burr’s side were important anyway but if Wrexham lose both games as they did against The Sandgrounders 12 months ago, the Reds could really be in the mire.

“It seems a comment that has been used a lot the last few games – frustrating,” added Keates.

“No intensity, no tempo until the last 10 minutes when they actually started to throw balls into the box.

“For some reason we just want to keep going square and going back, we don’t put the balls in the box. When we put balls in the box we had one or two half-headers and Jordan White should perhaps of scored in the last minute.”

The starting line-up showed one change from the side that lost against Tranmere Rovers in the previous outing.

Paul Rutherford returned from injury in place of captain Rob Evans who dropped to the substitutes bench, and there was also a change in formation as Keates switched to a 4-3-3 system.

Wrexham got off to the worst possible start as Sutton took the lead in the fourth minute.

Kevin Amankwaah’s throw-in was ficked on and Riley diverted the ball past goalkeeper Shwan Jalal.

Sutton continued to put Wrexham under pressure and Roarie Deacon was allowed to run into the area but the winger fired wide.

Wrexham had been on the back foot and struggled to impose themselves on the game until Sutton failed to clear a corner from Mark Carrington, who was operating at left-back, and John Rooney’s effort was blocked.

There was a scare for Wrexham when Curtis Tilt was caught in possession and Maxime Biamou closed in on Jalal but Martin Riley’s superb well-timed tackled prevented the striker from shooting.

Back came Wrexham and a decent move led to Rutherford pulling the ball back for Rooney whose shot was blocked, while Sutton countered and Jalal saved from Deacon.

Jalal made a superb save to keep out the lively Deacon’s drive on 38 minutes while Wrexham finished the half with White heading over the bar from Rooney’s cross after good work by Anthony Barry.

Tilt was unable to steer a header on target from Rooney’s free-kick as Wrexham sought a way back into the game early in the second half.

Keates made a double change after 61 minutes with Rob Evans and on-loan striker Rekeil Pyke replacing Barry and Leo Smith respectively.

Callum Powell was soon brought on for Carrington, who limped off, but it was Sutton who had the next chance with Matt Tubbs’ effort deflected just wide.

Deacon continued to cause problems and another deflected effort only just fell wide of Jalal’s goal as Wrexham continued to live dangerously.

There was a late rally from Wrexham, Rutherford sent in a dangerous cross that White was unable to convert after his header was initially blocked, and goalkeeper Ross Worner, who had little to do all afternoon, was able to gather.

Riley headed wide deep into added time and White also failed to hit the target from Rutherford’s cross, but it was too little too late from the Reds.

Wrexham (4-3-3): Jalal; Edwards, Riley, Tilt, Carrington (Powell 67); Rooney, Barry (Rob Evans 61), Smith (Pyke 61); Rutherford, White, Jordan Evans. Subs not used: Dunn, Harrad.