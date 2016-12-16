Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates wants leaders out on the pitch

DEAN KEATES has called on his players – young and old – to be leaders on the pitch to improve Wrexham’s predicament.



Although the likes of Shwan Jalal, Anthony Barry and Shaun Harrad are vastly experienced, Keates has a relatively young squad with scholar Leo Smith back in the starting line-up against Tranmere Rovers last Saturday.



Keates said he needs strong characters in the changing room following the defeat and he insists every player can be vocal on the pitch, regardless of age.



"Young lads are playing and gaining experience but it is a man's game so as soon as you are in the first team, you are judged as a man whether you are 16, 17 or 18, or 33,” said Keates.



"If you feel something is wrong on the pitch then be vocal and put it right. Everybody wants to win, that's how it should be on a football pitch.



"Yes, it is up to the older lads to lead but the younger lads can jump on board and have their say as well.”



Wrexham have suffered a hat-trick of defeats since beating then-leaders Forest Green Rovers and Keates wants to end the unwanted barren run at Sutton United tomorrow.



"We need to get back to winning ways," said Keates.



"We need to go down there and all being well get the win or at least stop the rot.



"Three defeats on the bounce is not what I want to be feeling, it is not what the lads want to be feeling and it is not what the football club expects.



"All being well we will give a good account of ourselves, get something and then we come into a home game over Christmas.”



Keates, who can call upon fit again on-loan striker Rekeil Pyke, added: "As we've said from day one, get as many points as we can on the board and see where that takes us.



"It is not nice looking at the league table with the size, stature and history of this football club.



"The expectations I have since I have come in as manager, I don't want to be in the bottom half of the table, we need to start climbing the table.”