Curtis Tilt knows it's time for Wrexham AFC to perform

CURTIS TILT believes there has been an improvement off the pitch at Wrexham – but concedes that the players now need to start delivering on it.



There have been signs of progress since Dean Keates took charge following a poor start to the season, with Wrexham registering victory over then-leaders Forest Green Rovers last month.



But Wrexham go into tomorrow’s game against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane sitting 15th in the National League table, nine points above the relegation zone.



And centre-back Tilt accepts Wrexham, who have lost their last three games, must start picking up wins so they head in the right direction and don’t slip closer to the relegation zone.



“It has been all change, the gaffer has come in and changed a few things which I would say has made it better for the players,” said Tilt. “We just need to start winning games now.



“We beat Forest Green and thought we could kick on from there. We are just hit and miss at the moment.



“We just need to get it right on the pitch because the things off the pitch are better so it is all about getting on the pitch and getting three points.”



Former Telford United defender Tilt, one of a host of new signings when former manager Gary Mills revamped the squad in the summer, is striving for consistency from Wrexham who are yet to win two games in a row this season.



“I hate losing and I don’t even like drawing to be honest. I want to win games and that is what I am here to do for Wrexham,” said Tilt.



“Hopefully we can get the three points against Sutton and try and find some consistency in all of our games, and start putting points on the board.”



A number of clubs were rumoured to be interested in Tilt after he caught the eye in his first season as a full-time footballer.



Tilt is pleased with the way he has adjusted to playing at a higher level but is just focused on helping Wrexham improve their league position.



“I am aware of it but stuff like that I don’t really get caught up in,” said Tilt.



“I signed for Wrexham so I will do my job for Wrexham.



“I am one of them lads if the speculation happens, it happens, if it doesn’t I am here anyay.



“It is flattering that people are talking about you, especially in the right ways. But I am signed for Wrexham and I will concentrate on playing better for Wrexham and start winning games.



“I have made the step-up into full-time football and I think I have been doing quite well myself.



“But as a team we just need to come together now and start winning games.”



Sutton, like Maidstone United where Wrexham picked up a 2-2 draw in September, have a 3G pitch, but Tilt said: “We have just got to adapt to it and play the game.



“We have to go there and do a job.”



Boss Keates, pictured, felt Wrexham produced an improved performance in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Trophy first round and wants to build on that tomorrow.



“We gave a decent account of ourselves against the leaders,” said Keates.



"It was a better performance, disappointing that we did not get the victory but all being well we will be looking at that this weekend.”



Wrexham have brought their home game with North Ferriby United forward from Tuesday, February 28 to Saturday, January 14.



A statement on the Wrexham website said: “From both a footballing and financial point of view, it makes more sense to play on a Saturday, and for us it also frees up a midweek between away games at Solihull Moors and Braintree Town.”