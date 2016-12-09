Victorian splendour arrives in Wrexham town centre with festive event

WREXHAM town centre was transformed into a picture of Victorian splendour for a day.

Thursday saw the return of one of the most eagerly anticipated festive events, the annual Victorian Market in the town centre.

St Giles’ Church was packed and bustling with traders and shoppers looking for those unique Christmas presents and gifts.

With the event being expanded this year, the market ran from the church grounds spreading onto High Street, with funfair attractions for children while adults took the opportunity to warm up with mulled wine.

More than 75 stalls offering hot food, crafts and Christmas gifts were set up to help people get into the festive spirit.

Among those enjoying the afternoon was Adele Burd who had travelled to the market with her family from Oswestry.

She said: “I love the market, it’s really good. We’ve bought quite a bit already, and brought the whole family with me.”

Elaine Taylor, from Wrexham said: “There’s a lovely atmosphere and it will get even busier later. I’ve only come from down the road but I’ve been coming to this for a number of years now and it is getting bigger and better.

“It’s also nice to see it spread along the High Street and include more of the town.”

Steve Jones from Gwersyllt said he was impressed with what was on offer.

He said: “It’s always a good event, and great that they hold it out here at St Giles’.

“It’s a really nice location – which adds to the enjoyment.”

Traders were also enjoying themselves as shoppers flocked to their stalls.

Richard Morgan, from Shrewsbury, was manning the baked potato stall.

He said: “We’ve had quite a few people here, so far it’s been so good, and I expect it to be busy later on.

“I’ve been coming here for eight years now and it does get better and better.”

The market continued well into the evening when, with the stalls lit up, more crowds of people took the opportunity to enjoy the festive atmosphere after work.