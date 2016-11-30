Hundreds come out to enjoy Mold's Christmas lights switch on

Crowds gladly braved bitterly cold weather to witness the beginning of Mold’s Christmas celebrations.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town’s Daniel Owen Square to see Father Christmas switch on the spectacular display.

He was joined by pupils from Mold Alun, Maes Garmon, Glanrafon, Byrn Coch and Bryn Gwalia schools who performed a selection of festive favourites for the crowds.

The many children helped Santa Claus in the countdown for the lights which took two attempts as he could not hear the children.

The seasonal revellers also got to enjoy the fun into the night as the town hosted a funfair as part of the festivities.