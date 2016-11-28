Coedpoeth has festive spirit in abundance as Christmas lights are switched on

Festive spirit was in full flow as a village turned on its Christmas lights.

Coedpoeth residents enjoyed a Christmas festival filled with plenty of fun and games ahead of the lights switch on, which took place on Saturday.

Plas Pentwyn hosted the event, which featured a raft of entertainment including stalls, Santa’s Grotto, and live music.

At 3.30pm, a lantern parade was held through the village leading to St Tudfil’s Church, where members of the public gathered for festive music from choirs including The James Lambert Singers, All Aloud, and the community choir which rehearses at Coedpoeth’s parish hall.

The light switch-on took place shortly before 5pm, followed by an evening of entertainment at The Golden Lion.

Cllr Krista Childs said: “It was a fantastic turnout – a real community event that was organised by members of the community in a great collaboration.

“The star attractions were the reindeer I think, but we also had Santa and his elves, and local residents and volunteers all manning stalls.

“It was great for bringing the community together. We had everyone from young babies all the way up to our pensioners and the comments and feedback we’ve had has been fantastic.

“This is a wonderful village to live in and events like this show why it’s so great and what we can do when we all work together.”