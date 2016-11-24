Motorists are advised of disruption due to essential repair works on the A483/A525 Ruthin Road junction four.

The work starts on Sunday at 7am and are expected to be completed the same day.

There will be four way traffic control during the repair works but motorists are advised to find alternative routes or allow extra time for their journey.

The works are essential and have been programmed to cause minimum disruption to road users.

The repair will be temporary and permanent repair works will begin in the new year.

Cllr David A Bithell, Wrexham Council's lead member for environment and transport, said these works are essential and hope that the works will not cause too much disruption to motorists.

Any queries regarding the works please contact 01978 298989.