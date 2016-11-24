Berieved Flintshire mum's bus safety campaign 'won't come overnight'

A senior Flintshire Council leader has backed a safe school transport scheme but with a stark warning.

Cllr Bernie Attridge has told campaigners behind efforts to secure safe school transport that while he will do all he can to support their endeavour, it cannot happen “overnight” and would come “at a cost”.

Lynne Chick has set up a social media campaign in the name of her daughter, Louise Gregson-Oldfield, to secure designated school buses with access to a seat and seat belt for every child rather than having to rely on overcrowded public transport.

Lynne’s daughter Louise, 11, died after being struck by a bus in March 2001 at the junction of Mold Road and Howard Street in Connah’s Quay, near her family home.

Lynne, from Hawarden, met with Cllr Attridge, the Cabinet member for environment, at County Hall to discuss the prospects of finding solutions to transport issues.

She said: “I’m happy to work with the council to get a safe solution as quickly as possible, I’m very grateful to Cllr Bernie Attridge in supporting the campaign and I trust he will do this very best in ensuring children’s safety is priority.

“My goal is for school buses for schoolchildren, although if there could be passenger assistants on public buses at school run times I’m sure this would help put parents’ minds at rest somewhat.”

Both Lynne and Cllr Attridge agreed that a solution was required to help children across Flintshire with further meetings pencilled in to discuss progress.

Cllr Attridge, said: “The meeting was about listening to what the issues were.

“I’ve made it clear that there is an issue with overcrowding on buses and with kids standing on grass verges in Aston waiting for a bus.

“When we were made aware, Streetscene dug out a proper area.

“I had to make it very clear that I’ve got no problem in looking into child safety because there are some serious issues, which does include pupil behaviour on services.

“My main ambition is to get every child safe school buses but this can’t happen overnight and with it comes a cost.”

A meeting among campaigners took place on Tuesday to discuss how to move the campaign forward.

Lynne said: “It went really well, with everyone wanting the same result: school buses for schoolchildren.

“They are concerned for safety and ‘stranger danger’, we talked about passenger assistants travelling on public buses to supervise children as an option.

“Something needs to be done sooner rather than later.

“The parents went away from the meeting taking with them A4 size posters with the campaign hashtag #SchoolBusesForSchoolChildren with them.

“This campaign is for across Flintshire so I hope others support it, but 26 people on our first meeting was a fab turnout.”