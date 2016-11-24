365-home development would meet Wrexham's 'need for affordable houses', inquiry hears

A major housing development on the outskirts of Wrexham would provide affordable homes where they were needed most, an inquiry has been told.

A scheme to construct 365 homes in the village of Llay would include 25 per cent of properties in the affordable category, a planning inspector heard.

Planning expert Stephanie Hawkins, speaking at the Guildhall in Wrexham, said: “There is no dispute that this will be a big, 20 per cent increase. But it was agreed that this was not planning by maths.”

In evidence to the second day of a planning appeal by Michael Cunningham Architects against a decision by Wrexham Council to reject the development, Miss Hawkins said the housing was needed in Wrexham and “it is in an area of the county with the greatest need for affordable housing”.

“To deliver the housing needs of Wrexham, there will be impacts and this site is unremarkable.”

Last year planning permission for the development was rejected by Wrexham councillors, but the inquiry was organised after an appeal was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.

Concerns were raised that the planned development on Gresford Road in Llay could have huge implications on services in the area including schools and the local GPs surgery.

Dennis Owen, a community councillor and chairman of the Gresford Road Action Group of campaigners against the plans, said: “This is too big a development for a village like Llay.

“The school will struggle to take all these new children and the surgery is at capacity.

“As well as that, it will be outside of the settlement boundary. So what is the point of these boundaries if they are going to be ignored, which is what they seem to be doing.”

He added the development would lead to a dramatic change to the village.

The hearing also heard that the impact of the development on local services could be offset by financial contributions from the developers that would see money go to Park Community Primary School in Llay and Gresford All Saints Primary School as well as Darland High School in Rossett and Ysgol Morgan Llwyd in Wrexham.

But members of the public voiced concerns that Ysgol Bryn Alyn in Gwersyllt was not included in this list.

On worries about the effect of the plans on doctors’ services in the area Miss Hawkins told the hearing NHS Wales had failed to respond to queries about the impact on the GPs surgery.

But Cllr Owen said the doctors’ surgery had written to the community council to say it could not cope with any more expansion.

The appeal hearing is expected to last one more day which will give planning inspector Richard Duggan seven weeks to prepare a report that will be presented to the minister in charge of the environment and rural affairs, Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths, pictured, who will have the final say.

A decision is expected in six months time.