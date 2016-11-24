Mum charged with dropping cigarette in Buckley car park exonerated by court

A woman charged with littering by allegedly dropping a cigarette butt in a Buckley car park was cleared by a court.

Marie Hall, 37, denied that she apologised to an enforcement officer and offered to pick it up.

At Flintshire Magistrates’ Court in Mold, Mrs Hall, of LLwyn Alun, Hope, was found not guilty of dropping a cigarette butt in the Precinct Way car park in Buckley on May 7.

Magistrates said there was no evidence of the item being recovered and no supporting evidence of the conversation between her and the enforcement officer because the head cam CCTV footage had been mislaid.

It was not proved beyond reasonable doubt she had dropped anything on the floor, they said.

Flintshire Council adopted a “zero tolerance” attitude towards such matters, the court was told.

Civil and environmental enforcement officer Jordan Simpson, based at the Alltami depot, told how he was checking parking tickets in the car park.

The officer, who had previously worked as a contractor for Denbighshire Council and had three experience in the role, said he saw the female smoke a filter cigarette with her right hand.

“I witnessed her drop the cigarette, turn around and walk to the shopping centre,” he said.

A bin was less than two metres away from where she committed the offence, the officer alleged.

She made no attempt to pick it up, he approached her and told her who he was.

He explained the zero tolerance policy of the authority and issued her with a fixed penalty.

When cautioned, he alleged Mrs Hall said: “Sorry, I’ll pick it up.”

For the protection of himself and others, such conversations are recorded on a head-cam – but no footage was not available.

“I don’t know where it is. It has been mislaid,” he said.

Questioned by the magistrates, he said his guidelines meant that only the conversation was recorded, not the offence itself.

Mrs Hall represented herself and said she was with her mother and son, she said she did not smoke filtered cigarettes and had not dropped a cigarette butt that day.

She said her son dropped some sticks on the ground and she had told him to pick them up.

Mrs Hall said she had since tried to pay the fixed penalty but the authority had not allowed her to pay it in instalments.

Prosecutor Bryony Tomlinson said it did not add up – it was the prosecution case that she had apologised for dropping the cigarette and offered to pick it up, she had then denied doing it but had wanted to pay the penalty.

Mrs Hall said she was told she owed the council money and had tried to pay – but of the offence, she said: “I have not done it.”

The defendant’s mother Mrs Pricilla Hall said her daughter did not smoke in public.

She herself came out of the Mr Bevan’s store and she heard part of the conversation.

The child had an ice lolly and had dropped the stick and paper and her daughter had told him to pick those up, she said.

Cross-examined, she agreed she had not seen the alleged offence and she only became aware of the issue when she saw the officer approach her daughter.