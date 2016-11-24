 ad

'Despondent' person rescued from Flintshire Bridge

Published date: 24 November 2016 |
Published by: Amy Sargeson 
Read more articles by Amy Sargeson  Email reporter

 

Emergency services were called following concerns of a  ‘despondent person’ on the Flintshire bridge.

Police were called at 8.50pm on Wednesday night to the A548 and closed the road due to the ongoing incident.

The RNLI Lifeboat Station at Flint was requested by Holyhead Coastguard at 9.06pm to assist North Wales Police.

The RNLI volunteers reached the bridge at 9.30pm after it was launched from the Connah’s Quay ski club.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the man had left the bridge by 10pm and was taken away by officers to a safer place.

The lifeboat stood down at 10.12pm following a call from the coast guard team and was returned to Flint and ready for service by 11.45pm.

Police tweeted at 10.20pm that the road had reopened.

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

Past pictures from Mold

  • l10a98bc
  • l107c761
  • l10a98dd
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts