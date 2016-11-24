'Despondent' person rescued from Flintshire Bridge

Emergency services were called following concerns of a ‘despondent person’ on the Flintshire bridge.

Police were called at 8.50pm on Wednesday night to the A548 and closed the road due to the ongoing incident.

The RNLI Lifeboat Station at Flint was requested by Holyhead Coastguard at 9.06pm to assist North Wales Police.

The RNLI volunteers reached the bridge at 9.30pm after it was launched from the Connah’s Quay ski club.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the man had left the bridge by 10pm and was taken away by officers to a safer place.

The lifeboat stood down at 10.12pm following a call from the coast guard team and was returned to Flint and ready for service by 11.45pm.

Police tweeted at 10.20pm that the road had reopened.