Police hunting driver who fled crash scene in Connah's Quay

A MAN has fled the scene following an accident on Deeside.

North Wales Police were called at about 1.45pm on Wednesday to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Street, Connah’s Quay.

The accident involved a Renault which collided with two Vauxhall Corsa cars and a Peugeot and it is believed that the Renault driver left the scene.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “A crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to provide treatment.”

The road was closed by police while the vehicles were dealt with by a recovery team and a street sweeper cleaned up the debris.