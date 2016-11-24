 ad

Police hunting driver who fled crash scene in Connah's Quay

Published date: 24 November 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

A MAN has fled the scene following an accident on Deeside.

North Wales Police were called at about 1.45pm on Wednesday to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Street, Connah’s Quay.

The accident involved a Renault which collided with two Vauxhall Corsa cars and a Peugeot and it is believed that the Renault driver left the scene.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “A crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to provide treatment.”

The road was closed by police while the vehicles were dealt with by a recovery team and a street sweeper cleaned up the debris.

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

Past pictures from Queensferry

  • l106f4d4
  • l1095d4c
  • l109e153
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts