Super-fit Sarah to top off four marathons in 2016 by hopping a whole mile during Mold's Santa Dash

A FUNDRAISER will be ‘hopping for heroes’ in a twist to this year’s Santa Dash in Mold.

Sarah Kennedy-Ratcliffe, 43, from Holywell, will be taking part in the dash on December 11, and plans to hop round the whole route – more than a mile – to raise money for Help For Heroes.

She said: “I had a chat with one of my colleagues who said she wanted to attempt the Santa Dash so I said I would do it with her.

“I’ve run four marathons this year for the charity I work for, which is why this time I’ve selected a different charity. My husband suggested that running one mile wouldn’t be much of a challenge, so he said I should hop round.

“I’m all about sharing and Help For Heroes is an amazing charity, so here I am Hopping for Heroes.”

The warm up for the Mold Santa Dash starts at 10.30am and the race starts at 11am on Earl Road in Mold. The route will be approximately 1.4 miles and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Sarah told the Leader that she has actually been practising hopping every night in preparation.

“I have been practising and it’s quite challenging to keep your balance and have to run just over a mile. I reckon I can walk a mile in about 20 minutes so I will probably have to keep hopping for about 45-minutes straight. It’s going to be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

“I’m bound to be right at the back but it should be a lot of fun.”

Help For Heroes offers comprehensive support to those who have suffered life-changing injuries and illnesses while serving their country. This support is provided at four Help for Heroes Recovery Centres across the UK and through support grants to individuals and other charities.

The race is £10 to enter and a Santa suit is provided, which runners will get to keep and will also receive a medal if they finish the race. Children under 12 go free but are asked to wear their own festive outfit.

Janes Evans, support officer from Mold Town Council said: “Last year was the first year, and we had 260 runners last year but we are hoping for 400 this year.

“All proceeds will go towards the Mayor’s charity appeal to raise £25,000 for 25 defibrilators in the area. People are welcome to raise money for their own charity if they want if they pay the entry fee and people can join in just for fun.

“I’d like to say best of luck to Sarah with her hop, I told her she can hop, skip or jump it if she wants!”

RainbowBiz, a social enterprise based in Flintshire will also be bringing their RainbowBiz dragon along and a number of other charities and groups will be running.

For anyone who wants to take part in the dash, the closing date for entries has been extended until December 7.

An entry form can be downloaded on the Mold Town Council website at www.moldtowncouncil.org.uk/Mold-TC/Santa_Dash 11781.aspx, or people can contact Jane Evans on 01352 758532.

Alternatively, they can call in at the Mold Town Council offices at Town Hall, Earl Road in Mold.

To donate to Sarah’s hop, visit her JustGiving page at http://bit.ly/2gdh6bI