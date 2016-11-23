Window cleaning van man punched student nurse in face in Connah's Quay

A passenger in a window cleaning van being reversed out onto the road shouted abuse at a woman motorist.

That woman’s daughter told him not to speak to her like that and got out of the car to tell him her mother had cancer.

But David Willis, 49, got out of the van and punched the woman in the face.

Willis, of Lon Celyn in Connah’s Quay, admitted assaulting Rachel Crick during the incident on July 27. He claimed he was grumpy on a hot day after giving up smoking.

Deputy District Judge Gerallt Jones said it was a nasty incident which would not be tolerated.

It was unacceptable to punch a young woman to the face causing a swelling to the jaw.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold, Willis was placed on a 12 month community order with 120 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

“I hope this never happens again,” the judge told him.

“You say you are mortified and embarrassed and I hope you are.”

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said that evening the complainant was with her mother and child leaving Morrisons supermarket in Connah’s Quay and Willis was a passenger in a Willis Window Cleaners van which was reversing out near Corbetts the Bookmakers.

Willis was a passenger in the van and he shouted at the car driver: “you could have waited there you f...... bitch”

The complainant, a student nurse, shouted back and got out of the vehicle to tell him her mother had cancer and not to speak to her like that.

She also said there was a little boy in the car.

But Willis shouted “you are going to f...... get it” and punched her to the right side of the face.

She was left dizzy with blurred vision and he walked off down the road.

The complainant was given pain relief at the Accident and Emergency department. Her jaw was swollen and she suffered ringing in her ears.

In a victim impact statement she said the attack had a significant effect on her and her family.

She had lost confidence and her mother, who was ill, no longer went shopping into Connah’s Quay.

It was an unprovoked attack which had left her anxious. She had flashbacks and her sleep had been affected.

Willis called the police himself and arranged to attend for a voluntary interview. He admitted hitting her and said that he was sorry.

Willis said he hit her because of the way she walked up to him shouting. He claimed she was being equally abusive but he agreed that she did not threaten him or raise her arms.

She went into his personal space, he said.

Probation officer Leah Ashbrook said before the offence Willis had quit smoking, it was a hot day and he felt grumpy.

She said he did not recall shouting at the woman or her shouting at him.

But she came into his face and he claimed he slapped her.

He denied temper problems and claimed it was an isolated incident.

Gary Harvey, defending, said it was conceded that it was an assault on a female near a public car park but he had pleaded guilty, had contacted the police and was mortified by his actions.

He was a man who had not been in trouble for many years who had shown great remorse.

Mr Harvey said his client lost control on that day and he appreciated that there was no justification for it.