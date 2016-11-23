How Wrexham charity runner was inspired by support for his late father

An assistant shop manager has raised almost £2,000 after running a half marathon in memory of his father.

Wesley Roberts, the assistant manager at Specsavers on Regent Street, Wrexham, took part in the Great North Run in aid of Cancer Research UK, having been inspired by the support his father Ken received from the charity before he died.

Wesley’s fundraising total from family, friends and colleagues’ donations was more than £900, which was then doubled by store director John Kamaluddin.

Wesley said: “I’ve always been into sports and thought someday I would push myself with a challenge like this. I found the motivation after my dad died last year.

“Cancer Research UK were so good with him that I was inspired to finally go for it.

“It was a real challenge. I play football but running is a completely different discipline. Fortunately my training went well, and when the day came everything went to plan. Knowing how much my friends, family and colleagues were behind me really helped to spur me on.

“I’ve raised probably four times more than I ever expected to and it is mostly down to the support of my colleagues at Specsavers. About half of my original total came from staff who really dug deep to support me, and so John’s pledge to double that amount meant the world.”

Store director John Kamaluddin said: “The whole team really got behind Wesley, it was fantastic to see. Cancer Research UK is a cause that means a lot to many of us in store, as well as our customers.

“We watched him tackle the challenge head on and all wanted to show our support. That’s why the store promised to add another £900 to his final total.”