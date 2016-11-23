'Sleepout' group spend night in the cold to help Wrexham's homeless

A CHARITY ‘sleepout’ to raise awareness of homelessness and funds has taken place in the town centre.

On Friday a group of 12 people spent a very cold night sleeping out on cardboard to raise funds to support the homeless in Wrexham.

Staff and volunteers at AVOW, Ty Croeso and Wrexham Council’s homeless team bedded down in the bandstand on Llwyn Isaf outside the Guildhall.

The group toured the town foraging for cardboard to use for bedding and shelter.

Seven genuine homeless people joined them for the night and all were very grateful for the well wishes of passers-by who offered warm drinks and food.

The group was supported by the mayor of Wrexham, John Pritchard, who heard first-hand about the many issues that affect the homeless and how homelessness can affect people of any age.

AVOW staff gave examples of an 18-year-old who is homeless, to the oldest at 72.

The mayor expressed concern at the scale of the issues that homeless people experience.

One participant said after the night: “The majority of people walk on by when they see a homeless person, but sleeping out was a real reminder that everyone has a story and should be treated with dignity and respect.

“Just stop and chat, offer a warm drink if you can and remember that not all homeless people are drug users.

“By a cruel twist of fate becoming homeless could happen to anyone quite easily and quite quickly.”

Peter Jones from AVOW who organises the annual event said: “It is so important that we can raise funds to ensure that the people who are homeless in Wrexham are able to have some very basic clothes to try and keep them warm and dry.

“Unfortunately, there is not enough hostel accommodation for those homeless people in Wrexham so we also purchase tents and sleeping bags for people who have no choice but to sleep in a doorway.”

People can made a donation here: mydonate.bt.com/events/homelesssleepout2016.