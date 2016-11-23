The South aim to keep things Beautiful for their fans

IT’S easy to forget just how big the Beautiful South were.

The band, formed by frontman Paul Heaton from the ashes of The Housemartins, made 10 studio albums and had more than 20 UK top 40 hit singles between 1989 and 2007 – selling 15 million LPs.

Most famously of all, their 1994 greatest hits collection Carry On Up The Charts went on to become the second biggest selling album of the year and such was the album's popularity, it was claimed that one in seven British households owned a copy.

More than 20 years on, the Beautiful South are no more after disbanding in 2007.

But determined to keep the band’s legacy alive, original members Dave Hemmingway, Damon Butcher and Gaz Birtles, recruited the group’s final female singer Alison Wheeler and headed back out on the road as The South.

Reaction from the band’s many fans has been positive and with an album, Sweet Refrains, already under their belt, The South arrive in Chester this week armed with a host of classics including Perfect 10, A Little Time, Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her and You Keep It All In.

“We’ve just finished a three week tour which has been great as we’ve not done that for a few years,” says Alison.

“We tend to play gigs at the weekend which doesn’t give us the chance to hang out as a band so I’ve enjoyed myself immensely and there’s been a great reaction from the audience.”

Alison and the rest of the band are keen they are still seen as a working band with new material in the offing planned for 2017.

“People come to the gigs and they want to hear all the hits and we will always deliver those but it is nice to do a couple of new ones and show people that we are still creating music together,” she says.

“I don’t think it’s healthy to just sit on our laurels and use the back catalogue.

“It’s nice to show people we’re evolving rather than just performing the old songs and we’ve had some nice compliments about the last album and about how it sat well with the back catalogue.”

Alison, who replaced Jacqui Abbott in 2003, was the third female singer to join the Beautiful South, with the distinctive Briana Corrigan, the band’s first vocalist, alongside Heaton and fellow Housemartin Dave Hemmingway, and you get the impression she was surprised by the band’s break-up.

“It was like a honeymoon period that hadn’t finished,” she remembers.

“It was just wonderful for me and I got to do so many things that I’d aspired to achieve so it was five years that was extra special and I’m very sad that it ended.”

Since the split, Heaton has pursued a solo career and in 2014 he reunited with Abbott for the What Have We Become? album, but Alison insists there is no bad blood between the two parties.

“The split was Paul’s decision and he wanted to draw a line under it and get on with new projects,” she says.

“I would have kept going as I still have the energy of a 20-year-old and I like doing all the press and radio and getting out and about and it’s all still shiny and new to me!”

As well as keeping busy as a mother-of-two, Alison, 44, writes and records children’s songs for toddler music classes.

“It’s funny how your goalposts change,” she laughs.

“I get a lot of enjoyment out of writing songs for kids because it’s a different objective from wanting to be a success in the popular music industry.

“There’s not a lot of financial reward but it’s still fun and I’m really passionate about teaching them key skills.

“I speak to the school mums in the playground and tell them I’m away for three weeks with the band and tell them it’s three weeks of looking after yourself and they think it sounds idyllic.

“It’s certainly not as hard as bringing up kids!”

Seeing fans still enjoy the band’s songs seems to be one of the main inspirations behind Alison’s love of playing live and she is clear on why so many of the Beautiful South’s hits mean such a lot to so many people.

“It was the stories that Paul told,” she says.

“They strike a chord with people and were all scenarios that we’ve all gone through.

“The ’90s is a period people hark back to with nostalgia but the songs are strong and they stand the test of time.

“A Little Time still sounds as good now and they’re also songs which bookmark people’s lives.

“We hear lots of sad stories but sometimes people tell you how they had one of the songs as their first dance at their wedding and it’s just lovely.

“I’m very fortunate I can do a job which helps people bring back those memories.”

The Beautiful South were also well-known for their ability to enjoy a drink or two, with Heaton even buying a pub after the band split.

“You wouldn’t believe the stamina of these boys,” chuckles Alison.

“We had to leave our drummer at home on this last tour and we had a deputy in so we had to tell him to pace himself and not try and keep up and of course he learnt the hard way.

“I don’t tend to drink as much as the rest of them as you just can’t sing with a hangover but I still get to party hard about once every five days although the rest of the time the boys are just constantly on it.”

The South play at The Live Rooms, Chester, on Thursday, November 34 at 7pm. Go to www.seetickets.com for tickets or call 0871 220 0260.