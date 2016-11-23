Inquiry opens into plans to build 365 homes on the outskirts of Wrexham

Arguments have been heard for and against plans to dramatically increase the size of a village.

Last year Wrexham Council rejected a plan to build 365 houses and a retail site in Llay. The plans would have seen the village increase in size by 20 per cent.

Campaigners against the plans have said the increase would stretch infrastructure in Llay including the doctors’ surgery and primary school.

Matthew Phillips, planning control lead at Wrexham Council, accepted that the county borough needed large developments to meet the demand for housing in the Wrexham area.

He told a planning inquiry at the Guildhall in Wrexham yesterday: “The only way to increase the supply of housing is to increase the number of planning permissions.

“We will need to have a considerable increase in the amount of housing before the Local Development Plan is adopted.

“A large number of sites will need to come forward.”

Under cross-examination from Thea Osmund-Smith, representing Michael Cunningham Architects who want the development to be approved, Mr Phillips agreed the village was suitable for development and that infrastructure issues could be addressed with planning conditions.

Miss Osmund-Smith asked: “It’s not your personal view that 20 per cent is too big a number,” to which Mr Phillips responded “no.”

But he added: “Gresford Road is a clear and logical boundary to the village.”

Miss Osmund-Smith responded: “Settlement boundaries are not static and nor can they be static if local authorities are going to meet housing needs.”

The council has objected to the proposal, saying it was an illogical development.

Dennis Owen, a community councillor and chairman of the Gresford Road Action Group, told the hearing there was widespread opposition to the development throughout the area.

He said: “I find it very difficult to understand the democratic reasoning of this appeal. After all it was thrown out without a single vote by the county council.

“It is past the boundary of the village and on agricultural land and once it [the boundary] is lost it will be lost forever.”

Cllr Owen added: “We have evidence the field has sunk over the years and it has not stopped. The underground workings from the colliery run under this land and continue to the Gresford Colliery.

“Some years ago there was an application by the same people who are trying to build this plan for a music festival but it was rejected because it was said the field could not cope. So how is it going to do it with 365 houses on it?”

Retired judge Eifion Roberts QC gave evidence saying that he had lived in the area since 1959.

He said: “The planning committee got it right in relation to Llay. It’s too big. In fact it’s so big it will have a momentum of its own towards the north west away from Llay.”

The planning inspector will have seven weeks from the end of the hearing to prepare his report and present it to the minister for environment and rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths AM.

The hearing before planning inspector Richard Duggan continues on Thursday.