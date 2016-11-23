Wrexham MP urges council to reveal its plan for Groves school site

Plans for the site of the old Groves school should be made public.

That is the view of MP Ian Lucas, who called for Wrexham Council to reveal its blueprint for the site after the authority successfully managed to get a decision to grant grade-II listed status to the building on Powell Road overturned.

Campaigners had celebrated when listed status was granted in August but the council launched a legal appeal and the Leader reported yesterday it had been successful in getting the decision quashed.

Now a final decision on whether ministers will re-list the building is expected before the end of the month.

If it is not re-listed, the local authority plans to knock the building down and build new schools on the site.

Mr Lucas said: “I know campaigners will be disappointed at this news. Wrexham Council was willing to spend a lot of time and money fighting this decision.

“I continue to believe the best way for the council to proceed would be to set out what it is intending to do with the site – and to ask Wrexham people what they think.

“It is now over a year since the council formulated secret plans for the site and the people of Wrexham are entitled to know what those plans are.”

Town AM Lesley Griffiths said: “Wrexham Council’s handling of this whole debacle has been extremely poor.

“I have long-called for the local authority to provide clarity and have urged them to consult on the matter, but the people of Wrexham have been kept in the dark throughout.

“A great deal of time and finance has been spent pursuing legal challenges at taxpayers’ expense and we still have no definitive answers.”