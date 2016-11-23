Fingerprint found on plastic bag led to arrest of Wrexham teenager burglar

A PROLIFIC teenage burglar struck at a family home while the occupiers were on holiday.

Matthew David Adamson, 18, of Crescent Road, Wrexham stole sentimental items including a wedding ring and an engagement ring from the house in Epsom Way, before making his escape in a Mini Cooper he took from the drive.

Adamson also stole more than £100 in cash, an iPhone 4, a camera and various other jewellery from the property on September 24.

John Roden and his family had left the house the previous day to go on a holiday to their caravan in Barmouth.

Police were alerted when Mr Roden’s neighbour, Fiona Cook, who knew the family had gone away, spotted an upstairs light on in the house.

Ms Cook, who lives in the house opposite, saw Adamson walking up to the Mini Cooper parked on the drive looking over his shoulder, before breaking into the car and speeding off without any lights on.

Adamson, who was 17 at the time of the offence, left a fingerprint on a plastic bag in the hallway, which was found by police after Ms Cook had alerted them to the break-in.

Officers found Adamson had forced his way into the property by smashing the patio doors at the rear of the house.

Appearing from custody at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court, Adamson pleaded guilty to the burglary.

The court heard he had three previous convictions for similar offences.

Angharad Mullarkey, prosecuting, said Adamson was arrested by police but gave no comment in interview.

She added: “Had this offence been committed when he was 18, he would have fallen foul of the three-strike rule and would be facing a minimum of three years in prison, but it was committed shortly before his birthday.

“He has three previous convictions for similar offences and is already on a high-level community order.”

Ms Mullarkey said the seriousness of the offence and Adamson’s record of offending meant the matter was not suitable for sentencing in the magistrates’ court.

Elzbeth Kenny, defending, agreed.

She added: “We are dealing with a young man with a long history of mental health problems and self-harm. There are a number of issues that need to be addressed in more detail.

Chairman of magistrates Terry Eastham adjourned the case for sentencing to be held at Mold Crown Court on December 8 and ordered a full pre-sentence report with all options to be considered.