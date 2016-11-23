Second bid accepted to take over Dee Valley Water

A NATIONAL firm has been gazumped in its controversial bid to take over Dee Valley Water.

Last week it was announced the water provider, based in Rhostyllen, Wrexham, was subject to a £78.5m offer from Severn Trent Water.

It sparked fears of higher bills for customers and of job losses and potential relocation for staff among Dee Valley’s 200 employees.

But last night Dee Valley Water confirmed that Ancala Fornia Ltd, which had previously been outbid by Severn Trent, had had a fresh offer accepted by the board of directors.

A spokesman for Dee Valley Water said: “Ancala have now come in with a higher offer for Dee Valley Water which our board have accepted.”

Confirmation of Ancala’s successful bid was welcomed by politicians who had expressed grave concerns about Severn Trent’s potential takeover last week.

Clwyd South Labour Assembly Member Ken Skates said: “I’m delighted to hear Ancala have had a new offer accepted and hope this ends the uncertainty for a fantastic local workforce whose loyalty and skills cannot be lost.

“Dee Valley Water is an accredited Living Wage employer with deep roots in our area for more than 150 years. Severn Trent is neither.”

He added: “Dee Valley Water also has the best customer service in the water sector, and as a regular visitor to the company I know that that’s because of the people who are its lifeblood.

“I have spoken with many of the employees over the past few days and will continue to do all I can to support them.”

Wrexham’s Labour MP Ian Lucas added: “I’m very pleased that Ancala have made another offer, which would retain Dee Valley Water as a separate local entity and preserve jobs.

“I do hope Severn Trent Water will now withdraw their offer.

“The essential difference between the two bids is that Ancala would retain Dee Valley as a seperate local organisation, not as part of a larger organisation, and that’s important to staff and customerg