Two firms linked to collapsed bus company GHA Coaches to be scrutinised at public inquiry

Two firms linked to collapsed bus company GHA Coaches will be scrutinised at a public inquiry.

RJ’s of Wem and RML 2418 Ltd, linked to GHA Coaches through brothers Gareth and Anwen Lloyd Davies, will be investigated by Traffic Commissioner for Wales, Nick Jones, at the inquiry in Birmingham on December 5.

In September, Mr Jones found the pair risked lives in a desperate bid to keep the company afloat. For months the Ruabon-based firm ran unchecked vehicles, failed to pay bills or heed health and safety concerns an earlier public inquiry heard.

More than 300 jobs were lost when GHA collapsed into administration in July with unpaid debts of more than £5 million.

RJ’s of Wem and RML 2418 Ltd won bids to run some of the routes put out to tender by Wrexham Council following the demise of GHA.

Gareth and Anwen Lloyd Davies were appointed as directors of the two firms in May last year but had their directorships terminated in September this year, to be replaced by Sally Ann Lloyd Davies as sole director.

The inquiry will hear about the vehicle maintenance record of both firms as well as whether the brothers are still active in the companies’ operations.

The company runs 29 services across the area from to and from the town to and into rural villages.