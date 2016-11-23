Connah's Quay man made threats at woman's home brandishing baseball bat

A MAN turned up at a woman’s home with a baseball bat, brandished it and shouted at her to get her son out of the house.

Darren Robert Morris, 24, admitted a public order offence following the incident at Cae Llys Close in Connah’s Quay.

He apologised and said he was angry because of issues between the son and a relative of his.

The part-time security officer from Brookdale Avenue in Connah’s Quay was placed on a 12 month community order and carry out 100 hours. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs with an £85 surcharge.

Deputy District Judge Gerallt Jones warned he could have gone to prison.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold on Tuesday that a woman heard the front door rattling to such an extent she feared it was going to be put through.

She opened the door to find Morris there, swinging the bat with both hands.

He repeatedly asked for her son and shouted “get him out, get him out now”.

She told him to go away but he walked towards her holding the bat at shoulder height and she feared she would be struck.

The door was closed, he continued to shout, and the son who was in the shower went to the front bedroom window to speak to him.

He asked Morris to put the bat down and they could speak but he allegedly said: “Get down here now and I will kill you.”

When told the police had been called he walked away, got into a vehicle and it was driven off at speed.

Brian Cross, defending, said the son had been in a relationship with the defendant’s cousin and there were allegations that abusive and violent text messages had been sent to her.

Morris tried to bring matters to a conclusion but accepted that he had acted in the wrong way.

Brian Cross, defending, said his client had not used any violence towards the woman.

The family were upset because of the alleged behaviour of the son and he tried to put a stop to it.

“He was trying to bring matters to a conclusion. He went around there, not to commit any violence whatsoever, simply to scare him off.”

Morris realised that it was the wrong way to go about things and he had no intention of getting involved in the future.

He had shown genuine remorse.

Mr Cross asked the court to accept that there had been provocation.

Morris did not accept some of the words attributed to him.