Motorist who caused bank holiday crash near Mold had syringe containing heroin in car

THE driver of an Audi TT whose overtaking manoeuvre caused a crash on the outskirts of Mold was found to have a syringe containing heroin in the car.

Jonathan Peter Brookes, 38, admitted inconsiderate driving and said he was rushing to a fishing shop before it closed.

Brookes, of Parc Hendy in Mold, was banned from driving for six months under the totting up procedure.

He was also fined £250 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after he admitted inconsiderate driving and possessing a small amount of heroin.

Deputy District Judge Gerallt Jones, sitting at Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold, said it was a case of bad driving.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said that on the afternoon of August bank holiday Monday the defendant was driving from Mold towards Ewloe and went to overtake a vehicle.

But there was a car coming the other way. That driver braked hard and the Audi left the carriageway and went up onto the grass verge.

Two other drivers travelling behind the oncoming vehicle also braked, but one ran into the other and as a consequence one person suffered lower back pain. Other drivers suspected Brookes was under the influence of something and he was seen to be hiding something in his car.

Police who arrived found a syringe containing heroin however he tested negatively for drugs and alcohol.

When interviewed, he admitted that his driving caused the collision.

He said that he must have left the syringe in the vehicle from a previous time when he had a heroin habit and said that he had forgotten about it.

Brookes told how he was now clean of drugs.

Gary Harvey, defending, said that the defendant worked intermittently and lived with his parents.

The driving offence arose because he was rushing to a fishing tackle shop before it closed and accepted that his standard of driving fell below the expected standard.

He undertook the manoeuvre and other people had to avoid him – but one driver was involved in a minor collision.

The defendant was remorseful about what had occurred.