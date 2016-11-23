Anger as yobs vandalise Saltney Town football club for second time in a month

The chairman of a football club has been left questioning the point of developing his club after vandals struck for the second time this month.

Daz Meredith expressed his frustration after discovering that dugouts at Saltney Town FC’s ground on Sandy Lane had been smashed again.

Just a week ago, the Leader reported how the dugout was knocked on its side and some of the panels had been smashed.

Now vandals have knocked out the panels again, pulling the dugout apart and even ripping panels off boards around the side of the pitch.

Mr Meredith said: “The only saving grace is that they don’t target the changing rooms, probably because it’s close to the community centre.

“I’ve got no idea why they do this.

“We’ve increased our involvement in the community and everything should be on the up.”

Damage on both occasions has been spotted by a group of dog walkers who use the field every morning.

Locals have reacted angrily, with councillors calling for an end to the “ongoing destruction”.

Mr Meredith said the hard work of players and volunteers at the Welsh National League club to fix up the ground was being undone.

He added: “The biggest thing is that we’re trying to develop the club and the ground. We want to grow the club with decent facilities that players enjoy and want to be a part of.

“We can’t fundraise and invest if it’s going to get trashed in.

“It’s pointless and you’d have to be stupid to develop the ground further knowing this was going to happen.

“What’s the point? It’s so frustrating.”

Saltney Stonebridge ward councillor Veronica Gay called upon Flintshire Council to offer support by fencing off the area.

She added: “This is just ongoing destruction by some very seriously disturbed individuals that need to be stopped.”

A tweet by North Wales Police also condemned the vandalism.

It read: “Further damage to Saltney Town FC equipment (dugouts).

“Mindless vandalism. Please ring 101 with any information.”