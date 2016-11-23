Council 'vehemently opposed' to plans to cut Wrexham fire service crews

Wrexham Council is “vehemently opposed” to plans to cut one of the county’s two full-time fire crews.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority is currently consulting on proposals to slash £1 million from the service budget by 2019-20 by axing a pump from Wrexham and losing 24 firefighter posts in the process.

The council has submitted its response to the consultation, which runs until December 12.

It states: “Wrexham Council is vehemently opposed to any proposal to remove a fire engine from the town, both for the safety of the town but also due to the cover the engine provides to other fire stations across the county.

“A fast and reliable fire and rescue services is vital for local people, their homes and their livelihoods and councillors expressed huge concerns about the increased risk to local people were an engine to be removed.

“Wrexham is already the largest town in Wales and is predicted to grow still further with additional homes and business premises planned over the next few years, not to mention the United Kingdom’s largest prison being due to open on the outskirts of the town in February 2017.

“Funding issues for a regional body should be not be resolved by service cuts in a single County Borough Council area – this is a local solution to a regional issue.

“ Our key concern is that the council does not believe that due consideration has been given to the planned increase in households, population and workplaces in the county borough over the coming years.

“We would also highlight that the chief fire officer’s assertion that the impact of the prison will be negligible appears to contradict the Governor of HMP Berwyn [Russ Trent] who has said much the opposite as part of general conversations at meetings of Wrexham Industrial Estate residents and local community councils.

“These views were not given in the context of proposals to reduce services to Wrexham, but we would ask that the views of the Governor on this proposal should be sought as a matter of urgency.”

Earlier this month, hundreds of protestors turned out in the town centre to show their support for the under-threat fire crew.

The march was held in Wrexham town centre to coincide with Bonfire Night when campaigners took to the streets and marched through Queen’s Square to rally support for their cause.

About 500 people joined the march to protest against the plans with the march through Wrexham led by the Cambria band and members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

The protesters are concerned about the removal of one of Wrexham’s two fire engines due to a spate of arson attacks in the town over the past 18 months.

To respond to the consultation, go to www.yourvoicewrexham .net/kms/DMart.aspx