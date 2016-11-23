Jailed Holywell man bit his partner's nose 'to make her ugly'

A man who bit his partner on the face asked to be sent to prison.

The court heard that Thomas James Davies, 20, bit the woman on the nose and said he would make her ugly.

Davies had initially denied an assault charge and a trial had been arranged, but he rang the police in an agitated state and said he had breached his bail by contacting her – and claimed that he had been living with her.

The court heard claims on Tuesday Davies wanted to commit serious harm to a man he believed his partner had been unfaithful with.

Davies, of Woodland Drive in Holywell, changed his plea and admitted assault on September 27.

Laura Preston-Hayes, defending, said it was very unusual, but said her client was requesting a prison sentence so he could sort himself out.

Deputy District Judge Gerallt Jones, sitting at Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold, said it was a nasty incident involving biting.

It was not for the defendant to dictate what sentence he would receive, but it was clear he would not co-operate with alternative sentences and the case was serious enough for custody.

Davies was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

A probation officer told the court Davies had issues in his relationships but would not comply with probation intervention.

He wanted to go to prison and had told her that if he was released he would cause serious harm to the unknown man then go to prison.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told the court that two weeks before the incident the complainant had finished the relationship with Davies but he still had some of his belongings at her home.

During the incident at her home he pushed her causing her to fall over a Moses basket.

She pushed him back but did not cause him any harm.

The complainant put her two children in the car and when she went to lock the door of the house he grabbed her to the face and bit the bridge of her nose.

The court was told he had said he would make her ugly.

He previously claimed that he was not involved. He said he had an alibi and claimed the allegation against him was false.

Davies was arrested on Monday when he was said to be aggressive and swearing.

He rang the police to say he had breached his bail and his mother was driving him around in the car trying to calm him down.

He pleaded guilty and Miss Preston-Hayes said it was his case that the relationship had continued since the last hearing.

They had been living together and there were no issues between them.

But he was struggling with his mental health and he was really concerned that he needed some space away from her and she probably needed space away from him.

“They are not good together at the moment,” she said.

His health was not helped by his cannabis use and his drinking and he felt that if he received a custodial sentence it would give him an opportunity to address his issues and get himself back on track.

The defendant was very remorseful and was horrified that she had suffered a mark on her nose.

“He is unable to forgive himself for that,” she said.

Miss Preston-Hayes said: “He is concerned for the future and what he might be tempted to do in the future. He is concerned about anger management and the way he is handling things.”

He was quite desperate and while she was requesting a prison sentence for him, something which went against everything she was trained to do, it was something he believed would help him.

Probation officer Leah Ashbrook said they could not offer intervention. The defendant had said he would not comply.

She could not recommend anything other than custody and said he posed a high risk of harm to the man he had refused to name.

At the time he had been drinking whisky and had taken cocaine.

He denied that he was jealous, but he clearly had issues within the relationship, she said.