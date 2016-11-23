Rogue traders warning for Wrexham and Flintshire in wake of downpours

A warning has been issued to residents to beware of rogue traders following Tuesday's downpour.

Online Watch Link (OWL), the neighbourhood watch scheme covering Wrexham and Flintshire, has issued advice to its members to remain vigilant following the blustery and rainy conditions brought about by Storm Angus.

Severe rain and wind battered the region throughout much of Monday, causing flooding in many areas of North Wales.

A spokesman for OWL said: “This alert is to remind residents that during periods of bad weather, traders may attempt to use this to their advantage for business.

“Due to the severe windy and blustery weather conditions, residents may notice an increase in traders cold calling and/or leafleting for work.

“We would therefore like to remind residents to be especially careful if they need remedial work doing on their homes such as gutters, drainpipes and roof tiles may have been damaged by the heavy winds and garden jobs.

River Alyn higher than usual at The Alyn Pub in Rossett

“It is possible that rogue traders may be out and about cold calling and trying to take advantage of the situation.

“The important things to remember are; if in doubt keep them out, if you don’t want to do business with the trader don’t let them in.

“If there are persons who are currently in the area who you believe are rogue traders contact North Wales Police immediately by dialling 101 quoting OWL Cymru Alert.

“Providing information, where, possible to identify the persons, description, accent, clothing and vehicle details, including registration number, vehicle type, colour, markings on the vehicle.”