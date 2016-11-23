Car submerged under water near Mold was in RTC two weeks ago

A car has been found submerged under water after heavy rainfall.

Leader photographer Geoff Abbott spotted the vehicle on Tuesday on the A541 near Mold opposite the A5118 Penyffordd junction in flooded woodland.

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s chief officer for Streetscene and transportation, said: “The vehicle ended up in the ditch following a road traffic accident some two weeks ago and has been taped off by the police while awaiting recovery.

“The ditch is on private land and since the initial incident the rainfall of the past 24 hours has resulted in the ditch being filled with water, which has in turn submerged the car.”