Flint Male Voice Choir's joy at role in award-winning drama film

A CHOIR has become the first in the UK to be associated with a Royal Television Society ‘best drama’ award.

The Flint Male Voice Choir featured in the BBC drama Reg, which won two awards at the Royal Television Society (RTS) presentation.

Jimmy McGovern and Bob Pugh, highly acclaimed writers and authors of the programme, also won the RTS award for Best Scriptwriter.

The choir was filming for the drama last year and were delighted to work with the cast, crew and star of the film Tim Roth who performed the role of Reg Keys, a man whose life completely changed when his son Tom, a soldier in 2003, had been killed in Iraq.

Reg revolves around the father’s campaign to obtain answers of his son’s death in the Iraq War.

The male singers featured in Tom’s funeral scenes and Jack Reece, from the choir, said it was strange and upsetting to be a part of as Mr Keys was present during the filming of these scenes and relived what actually happened to his son 13 years ago.

Mr Reece said: “Reg was in a male voice choir at the time of his son passing away and it was quite harrowing to see him reliving the scenes.

“We were honoured to be a part of the filming last year.

“To hear the drama actually won an award for what we were in was great news and everyone was ecstatic.

Chairman Gwyn Hughes added: “It was a pleasure for this choir to be in such a fantastic film and we enjoyed working with all the cast and crew. Not only did we sing in the film but we now have Best Scriptwriter and Best Drama awards.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners, it was a very special night.”