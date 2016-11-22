Wrexham nurse celebrates retirement after 40-year NHS career

A nurse from Wrexham is celebrating his retirement after a 40-year career in NHS services across Cheshire.

Wyn Jones has clocked off for good after a career which saw him progress from a student nurse and go on to lead the region’s first mental health criminal justice liaison team at Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP).

After completing his training as a student nurse between 1976 and 1979, Wyn spent three years as an orthopaedic staff nurse at Chester Royal Infirmary.

In 1982 he joined the region’s mental health trust, now CWP, working on the wards at West Cheshire Hospital.

“I remember speaking to a male nurse whilst still in school and talking about a potential career in nursing,” he said.

“It seemed like an ideal move for me and it was a decision I’ve never regretted. Nursing was something I always enjoyed.

“Mental health was a popular switch at the time. I settled in immediately and loved working on the wards. I’d recommend a career in mental health to any young nurse starting out today.”

After 20 years of delivering care to inpatients, Wyn became CWP’s first criminal justice liaison mental health nurse.

The post saw him working with police, prisons, probation and custodial staff to ensure people with mental health needs received appropriate support throughout the criminal justice process.

CWP’s criminal justice liaison team has since expanded, with Wyn operating as team leader for more than 20 years, helping people from point of arrest by providing mental health assessments and guidance for police.

“The criminal justice liaison team are fantastic and provide an important support mechanism for people with mental health needs in police custody,” he added.

“I have really enjoyed my time at CWP and I am proud to have been part of some fantastic teams who work hard to help so many vulnerable people.”

Julia Cottier, CWP clinical service lead for Central and East Cheshire, said: “Wyn can be very proud of the part he has played in developing our criminal justice liaison team, which continues to help hundreds of people across Cheshire.

“Wyn’s commitment to CWP for so many years is a great reflection on the teams he has worked with, the services we provide and our trust as whole.”