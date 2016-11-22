Man jailed after threatening to slice doorman's throat at Wrexham nightclub

A young man who was not allowed back into a Wrexham nightclub because of his condition threatened to “slice” the throat of a doorman.

He returned to the club door carrying a bottle.

But Mold Crown Court heard how the bottle was not used and James Christopher Evans, 21, was taken to the ground and disarmed.

Evans, of Walnut Street in Rhosddu, Wrexham, admitted possessing the bottle as an offensive weapon on August 21 after an alternative change of threatening with a bottle was dropped. He was jailed for six months.

Judge Peter Heywood said door staff refused entry to Evans because of his condition.

He said he had lost his wallet and they agreed to go and look for it for him.

But the judge said Evans would not accept that and foolishly armed himself with a bottle.

“You brandished it at him and made threats to slice his neck,” Judge Heywood told him.

Door staff took him to the ground, the bottle was not used and no one was injured.

“You did not actually attack him because he intervened,” the judge said.

Barrister Michael Whitty, prosecuting, said Evans had been aggressive, had his fists clenched and he was bouncing around.

He seemed to be under the influence of something and was asked to leave the door after he had been refused entry.

Evans left shouting “get me my f...... wallet” and returned carrying a glass bottle.

He raised it above his head as if he was going to throw it and continued to advance towards the doorman.

The doorman feared for his safety and took Evans the ground and disarmed him.

Phillip Tully, defending, said his client had not been involved in earlier trouble and wanted to get back into the club simply to retrieve his wallet.

“He should not have picked up the bottle. He came off worse because before anything happened he was taken to the ground.,” said Mr Tully.