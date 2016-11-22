Campaigners fury as listed status for Wrexham's Groves school is overturned

The decision to grant listed status to the old Groves school has been overturned.

Campaigners thought they had secured a future for the former school building in Powell Road when Welsh Government secretary for economy and infrastructure, Ken Skates, announced in August it was to be Grade-II listed for its special architectural interest on the grounds of its quality and character.

But Wrexham Council, which plans to build new schools on the site, said in September it would appeal the decision and after a judicial review, has been successful – throwing the future of the building up in the air.

Members of the Save Our Heritage campaign group, which fought tooth and nail to save the building, say they have been left devastated.

Sarah Roberts said: “After so much hard work by so many people, to find out the school is no longer safe from demolition is heartbreaking and yet again shows the council refuses to listen to the wishes and views of the people of Wrexham.”

Campaigners added the quashing of the listing by judicial review was made on the understanding that nothing must happen to the building prior to another decision on the listing status of the building being taken by Cadw and the ministers.

Cllr Mark Pritchard, leader of Wrexham Council, said the decision reflected the view of the broader majority in Wrexham and criticised campaigners for putting pressure on Mr Skates, who is also Clwyd South AM.

He said: “I am pleased the council has successfully applied for and been awarded its costs of having to make the application which will be met by the Welsh Government.

“I can confirm also that the council agreed it will not carry out any works which may affect the former school's architectural or historic interest until after November 30, giving the cabinet secretary [Mr Skates] a reasonable opportunity to reconsider the application to list the Groves.

“I hope any new decision will be made promptly and reflect the consensus of expert opinion, which has very clearly indicated the building does not meet the Welsh Government published criteria for listing.

“If, at the end of that time, it is not relisted for adequate reasons, the council will be free to decide the future of the building in its unlisted state.”

He added: “We regret we had to reach this position with regards to the Groves, but feel our decision to challenge the listing through the courts has been entirely vindicated by this order.

“It is also regrettable that the campaign group, Save Our Heritage, now seems to be putting further unfair pressure on [Mr Skates].

“At the end of this process it is sincerely hoped the council will be free to decide the future of the buildings in its unlisted state and I can confirm this administration remains committed to providing appropriate and much needed 21st century education on this site.

“I recognise this group's right to their opinion over the future of this building but I also recognise the views of the broader community who have made clear to me they wish to see this site appropriately utilised for the wider delivery of future education in Wrexham.”

Lynne Williams, of Save Our Heritage, said: “We really hope Cadw and the minister makes the right decision at the end of November, and relist the building. It has so much potential, yet it's a shame the executive board at Wrexham Council lack the vision and ambition to make use of this building.

“Re-utilising a building with such cultural and historical significance, makes so much sense from a financial and environmental perspective.”

The site is the subject of a covenant earmarking it for educational use.

The original decision to demolish the Groves building was taken in January at an executive board meeting after the council withdrew from negotiations to sell the building to Coleg Cambria.

A motion to ‘call in’ the executive board decision to demolish the school was narrowly defeated by the council’s customer and performance scrutiny committee.

Other options discussed included demolishing part of the building but retaining the facade at £418,000, as well as an extra £155,000 per year to protect it while waiting for any development to go ahead, and retaining and mothballing the site for £375,000.

Once demolished, the council plans to build two or more new schools on the site to meet increasing demand.

Members of Wrexham’s administration have confirmed the former Groves site is to be redeveloped for education purposes only, as per the covenants that exist on the land.