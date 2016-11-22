Man found dead in River Dee below A483 Chirk bridge has been named

A MAN found dead in the River Dee below a main road bridge has been named.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, coronor for North Wales East and Central, opened an inquest into the death of Daron David Mark Williams, 41, of Broughton Road, Lodge, Wrexham.

Mr Williams was found in the river below the Halton bridge near Chirk, at about 9.45am on Tuesday, November 15.

Mr Gittins said North Wales Police had been concerned for his safety and Mr Williams’s BMW was found parked on the A483 northbound “unattended”.

A subsequent investigation found his body located in the river below the bridge.

Mr Gittins said a provisional cause of death had been given as head injuries as a result of a fall from height.

The hearing was adjourned to a later date, yet to be fixed.