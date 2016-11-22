Surface water warning for motorists in Flintshire and Wrexham

SURFACE water and flooding could cause problems for drivers in Flintshire and Wrexham on Tuesday.

A Tweet sent out by North Wales Police said: “Surface water on the roads throughout North Wales will make travelling difficult this morning. Please take extra care.”

Flood alerts sent out on Monday by Natural Resources Wales still remain in place for Flintshire and Wrexham.

There are two areas in Flintshire that are affected, the Alyn catchment on the A541 between Rhydymwyn and Hendre and near the A494 in Mold.

In Wrexham, alerts are in place for the River Alyn in Rossett.

A statement on the Natural Resources Wales website said: “In addition to the area detailed, some localised flooding problems may result from surface water. River levels are above normal. We will continue to monitor the situation. This message remains in force until further notice.”