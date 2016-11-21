 ad

Heavy rain and strong winds to continue lashing North and Mid Wales

Published date: 21 November 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Heavy rain and gale force winds will continue to lash most of Wales in the wake of Storm Angus, bringing further risk of flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning for the whole of Wales for Monday.

Up to 60 mm of rainfall is possible during Monday, as well as "localised flooding and disruption to transport."

As of 4pm on Monday, there have been no flood alerts issued for the North Wales area.

However, a stretch of the B4355 Knighton to Presteigne road in mid Wales has been closed due to flooding.

Motorists have been urged to take care driving on the roads during the severe weather.

