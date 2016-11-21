PRIZE DRAW: Win a Disney On Ice 'Frozen' goody bag

DISNEY on Ice is bringing its spectacular Frozen show to the Echo Arena in Liverpool for the first time from November 30 to December 4.

Audiences will get to sing along with musical masterpieces such as Let It Go, Do You Want To Build A Snowman? and Fixer Upper.

With just days until the show skates into our region, we have teamed up with EMPR UK Ltd to give to one lucky prize draw winner a fantastic Frozen goody bag.

The goody bag includes:

Anna plush

Elsa plush

Olaf plush

Sven plush

Troll plush

Disney On Ice show programme

Colouring book

To be in with a chance of winning, simply send your name, address and day-time telephone number by 5pm on Friday, November 25, to promotions@nwn.co.uk

The winner will be notified by phone within seven days.

The prize draw is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd. Full terms and conditions for all NWN competitions are available here.

For more information on Disney On Ice presents Frozen go to disneyonice.co.uk