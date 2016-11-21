New £30m Deeside manufacturing and research institute plan announced

A new multi-million pound manufacturing and research centre is being established in Deeside.

Ken Skates, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, has announced an allocation of £20m to establish an Advanced Manufacturing and Research Institute to help secure a major role for Wales in the development and design of future wing technology.

It is understood the manufacture of the wings will go towards safeguarding thousands of jobs up to 2030.

The institute will focus on advanced manufacturing sectors including aerospace, automotive, nuclear and food.

Ken Skates AM tries out a virtual reality headset at Airbus, Broughton

The institute has been developed by the Deeside Enterprise Zone Advisory Board, AMRC Sheffield, Swansea University and Coleg Cambria.

Visiting the Airbus plant at Broughton for a board meeting of the Mersey Dee Alliance, Mr Skates said the institute was “game-changing”.

“It is geared to increase productivity, commercialisation, innovation and skills development to ensure a thriving competitive industry base that will be a catalyst for growth and jobs across the supply chain in Deeside, North Wales, the Northern Powerhouse and further afield,” he said.

The initial £20m funding will support £10m investment from project partners to develop the institute.

Airbus has confirmed it will be the first anchor tenant for the new centre.