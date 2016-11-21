Wrexham war hero's medals are reunited with his family 50 years after his death

Medals belonging to a war hero from Wrexham have been reunited with his family 50 years after his death.

The Leader reported in October how Cindy James, of Colchester in Essex, was on a mission to reunite a number of First World War medals she had in her possession, belonging to former Royal Welch Fusilier Llewelyn Roberts, with their rightful owner.

Mrs James believed that Mr Roberts was born in Wrexham in 1890 and at the time of his death in 1966, he had a grand daughter living in Queen’s Park, Wrexham.

After seeing the story in the Leader, Mary Jones from Hightown got in touch to say she believed Mrs James’ search was over and after showing Mrs James and her husband a picture of her great, great uncle Llewelyn Roberts, the couple confirmed they had found who they were looking for.

This weekend they made their way to Wrexham from Essex to hand over the medal.

Mr Roberts had been a lodger with Mr James’ grandparents in Pembrokeshire when he died, meaning Mr James was able to verify who he was from a picture owned by Ms Jones.

Mrs James said: “Mary Jones sent a photo of her great, great uncle, Llewelyn Roberts, and my husband confirmed it was the same Llewellyn he remembered. There has been great excitement, tears and emotional emails all round.

“I was shocked and surprised that someone came forward so quickly. I know making the connection means a lot to Mary.”

She added that when she had told her father-in-law, the son of Ernie and Nellie James who Llewelyn lodged with in Pembrokeshire, he was sure his parents would be pleased that the medals are now with Llewellyn’s family.

Ms Jones herself said she was amazed when the medals were confirmed to be her great, great uncle’s.

She said: “I had an idea it might be him as I knew he lived down south somewhere, but I didn’t know much about him.

“I’ve been doing a bit of family research myself for a while so I was quite excited, it’s not every day something like this happens.

“We could not believe it and it means a lot. There is not enough words to say thank you, especially for them to make the journey up here.

“I can’t think of anything else to say – I still can’t quite believe it all myself. It’s so very special them coming all the way to Wrexham to meet us and like I said, there are truly no words to thank them both, two amazing people.”