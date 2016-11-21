‘No guns found and no arrests’ after armed police called out to Wrexham house

Nobody was arrested after armed police were called to a property in Wrexham this weekend, believing there were firearms inside.

A North Wales Police spokesman said that two connected firearms warrants were executed at an address on Crispin Lane, Wrexham on Sunday afternoon.

Speculation was rife among neighbours as to the nature of the incident, with police initially saying they had “nothing to report” about the presence of armed officers outside the property.

Police forced entry into the house in Crispin Lane, Wrexham

However, the spokesman confirmed yesterday that no arrests had been made and no firearms found during the search of the property.

Supt Sian Beck from North Wales Police said: “I’d like to reassure local residents that we were acting on information received and to ensure the safest response firearms officers were deployed.

“No firearms were recovered and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding.”