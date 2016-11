A pair of teenage girls who went missing from Wrexham have now been found safe and well.

Kelsey Bodman, 14, and Ella Platt-McClelland, 16, were reported missing by North Wales Police after last being seen on Saturday.

North Wales Police said on Monday afternoon that the two teenagers had now been located.

Found: Ella Platt-McClelland, 16, and Kelsey Bodman, 14, right

KELSEY BODMAN 14 missing from Wrexham has been found safe and well. Thank you for your assistance — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 21, 2016