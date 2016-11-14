Remembrance Sunday: Wrexham and Flintshire honour war dead

WREXHAM and Flintshire fell silent to honour the men and women who gave their lives serving their country.





Hundreds of members of the public joined community leaders at the Royal Welch Fusiliers Memorial in Bodhyfryd, in the town centre on Remembrance Sunday yesterday.

It was one of many services being held throughout Wrexham county.

The streets were lined for the parade led by the Mayor of Wrexham, Cllr John Pritchard, as it reached the War Memorial.

Wrexham Remembrance Sunday - pictures by Craig Colville

The service was led by the Rt Revd Peter Brignall, Revd Dr Jason Bray and Revd Canon Simon RP Treloar.

At the playing of The Last Post, those gathered fell silent for two minutes before the service continued with hymns, readings and the Welsh National Anthem Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, and God Save the Queen.

Wreaths were also laid at the Memorial by representatives from various organisations, including schools and veterans associations.

The Mayor said: “It was a good turn-out, absolutely marvellous.

“There were a lot of youngsters there which was lovely as it is important they understand what the service is about.

“I was very impressed with the number of people there, but then the people of Wrexham are always supportive, and it was another moving service.

“We went and visited St John’s and the RAFA Club afterwards.

Hawarden Remembrance Parade - pictures by Rick Matthews

“I would just like to thank people for turning out for such a good cause, and for the marvellous turn-out in the town for Armistice Day on Friday as well.”

People fell silent at services across Flintshire.