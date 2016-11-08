Up for sale: Flintshire shooting school that attracted A-list celebrities

EVER fancied owning your own shooting school complete with hundreds of acres of land?

Well today could be your lucky day after the Sealand Manor estate was placed on the market.

Estate agents Fisher German has revealed the farming estate, extending to 392 acres, is for sale alongside two large dwellings, the North Wales Shooting School and extensive former farm buildings.

They said: “Sealand Manor Farm presents an almost unique opportunity to acquire a substantial block of Grade Two arable and vegetable growing land, together with established diversified businesses.

“The main parcel extends of 309 acres is in one block and includes The Paddock, a substantial family house set in attractive gardens, No 1 Sealand Manor, a second four-bedroom house and the North Wales Shooting School, a renowned and well-established shooting ground situated in the centre of the parcel.

“The former farm buildings have been utilised for commercial activities, producing a significant annual income as well as providing the base for a professionally fitted out gun room, retail shop and office.”

The agents add the shooting school, set up in the 1950s, used to be an internationally renowned competition venue.

They said: “As well as welcoming a number of Royals, it attracted a host of well-known celebrities, such as Sir Jackie Stewart, Sean Connery, the Bee Gees as well as numerous other international sportsmen.

“More recently, it has been run as a base for tuition and recreational shooting.

“There are numerous stands for a wide range of disciplines, as well as both low and high towers, and a 50m air rifle range with a covered platform.”

The property is for sale as a whole or in three lots – although a price has not been made public.

It has been separated into three lots, made up of the main bulk of the farm area, including the shooting school, and two seperate 44-acre and 37-acre plots of land.