Wales Comic Con: Hundreds of fans pour into Wrexham for attraction

Legions of fans gathered once again for one of the region’s biggest entertainment events.

Wales Comic Con Part Two attracted hundreds of excited fans to Glyndwr University in Wrexham over the weekend to meet celebrity guests and enjoy a host of attractions.

The event, which is held twice a year, has become one of North East Wales’ biggest events since its inception in 2008 and this time the event attracted fans from South Wales, Scotland and Spain.

Pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

This year’s Wales Comic Con Part One drew record crowds of 10,000 in April.

The total ticket sales for this month’s event are still to be released.

Stars at this year’s event included wrestling legend Ric Flair, Smallville actress Alison Mack, Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor James Marsters, Game of Thrones star Mark Addy, Danny John-Jules from Red Dwarf and former breakfast TV favourite Mr Motivator.

Renowned artists and writers from the world of comic books also appeared, including Paul Shipper, Neil Edwards, Liam Shalloo, Grant Perkins and Andy Fairhurst.

Visitors also enjoyed a video games arena, celebrity panels, cosplay competitions and merchandise stalls.

Preston City Wrestling held a wrestling event at the Liquid Envy nightclub, featuring an appearance by former WWE wrestler Adam Rose.