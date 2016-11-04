Former police chief Gordon Anglesea jailed for 12 years for historic child sex abuse

Retired police superintendent Gordon Anglesea, 79, of Old Colwyn, has this afternoon been jailed for 12 years after he was recently convicted of historic allegations of child sex abuse.



He must register as a sex offender for life.

There were shouts and cheers from the public gallery when the sentence was announced.

Judge Geraint Walters, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said the defendant was in a position of power over the victims.

“You were beyond reproach,” he said.

His victims were young people who had no one to turn to, he said.

“You do not need me to say that as a person whose obligation it was to uphold the law and protect the vunerable, your offences against those vulnerable boys grossly abused the trust placed in you.

“The consequences for them has been profound, indeed life changing.”

He had reached high office but that would have limited affect now, he said.

Six other charges against two other complainants which remained untried will not proceed.

An application by defending barrister Tanya Griffiths QC – who claimed the convictions were unsafe – to issue a certificate that the case was fit for appeal so that she could then apply for bail pending an appeal, were rejected by the judge.

A prosecution application for £150,000 costs will be considered in January.