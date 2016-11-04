Gordon Anglesea to be sentenced for historic child sexual abuse

A retired North Wales police chief who won £375,000 damages after being branded a paedophile by newspapers will be jailed today for historical sex crimes against two young boys.

Former Superintendent Gordon Anglesea, 79, was convicted last month of one indecent assault against one man when he was a boy at a house in Mold.

Judge Geraint Walters bailed him at the end of the six week trial pending sentence but warned him it had to be prison.

He arrived at Mold Crown Court on Friday afternoon for sentencing.