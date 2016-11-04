Mixed response to £4.5m overhaul of Wrexham People's Market

THE £4.5m overhaul of Wrexham’s indoor People’s Market is to begin in January, prompting a mixed reaction from traders.

Some traders are relocating their stalls with concern any disruption could affect trade.

But others are hopeful it will lead to an increase in business once the work is completed by 2018.

Janette Partington, who runs a baby and children’s wear stall, said: “I’m staying. The market needs updating. It needs a facelift so we are looking forward to the development.”

The third generation market trader added: “We need to get the trade back in the town centre.”

She and other stallholders said the closure of the adjacent TJ Hughes store about five years has had a big effect on trade, but not all agree that an arts hub is the answer to increasing footfall in the town centre.

’Aladdin’s Cave’ trader Andy Anderton said: “I have my reservations. I’m all for progress but is it the right way forward?

“Is Wrexham ready for an arts hub? Does Wrexham want it?”

Jewellery stallholder Karen Jones, who has worked in market businesses for 23 years, is relocating to the arcade next to the market hall as she is worried the building work could put shoppers off.

“There is going to be a lot of mess and noise,” she said.

Yesterday Wrexham council announced Wynne Construction had been awarded the contract for the redevelopment.

A spokesman for the firm said traders would be involved in the phased development to minimise disruption.

Wrexham councillor Hugh Jones, lead member for communities and partnerships, said research from consultants showed the area could see an increase in footfall of about 50,000 people a year and rising once the arts hub opens.

“It is a significant amount of money but we have to understand that the market was dying,” he said.

“The People’s Market was losing in the region of £246,000 each and every year.

“We had to do something. It’s an investment in the future of Wrexham,” he added.