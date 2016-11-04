'We wanted to say thank you': Flintshire parents' fundraising bid for hospital that helped their baby

PARENTS of a child who was born with a perforated bowel are fundraising for the hospital who helped their daughter.

Leah and Phil Carroll, of Flint, went through a terrible time after their daughter Magi was born with a medical condition which meant she had to stay at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for eight months for treatment, after being transferred there from Glan Clwyd where she was born.

The family were very grateful for the help they received but said the eight months spent at Alder Hey were difficult for them as they were concerned about their newborn baby and had to spend Christmas with their daughter at the hospital.

Mrs Carroll said: “It was awful to be there for so long. We pretty much lived off takeaways the whole time.

“It’s difficult to be in hospital at any time of year but Christmas is especially hard.

“The staff at the hospital did the best that they could for us and our family have been doing a lot to give back.

“A lot of us have done our bit for Alder Hey but we felt that we needed to do something just for the families as we know what they’re going through.”

The owner of a unique jewellery-making business has recently started a collection for toys, toiletries, gift vouchers, food and drink and has been raising money to provide for the children and their families at Alder Hey who are currently going through what her family did from July 2015 to March this year.

She will be collecting donations up until December 2 and has organised collection points at Bella Boutique in Flint, Lovespin Studio in Mold and at the Tate Rowlands Estate Agents branches in Flint and Shotton.

Tate Rowlands directors Amy Rowlands and Ben Tate, friends of the family, have been raising funds themselves to help out with Mrs Carroll’s campaign.

Colleagues from the estate agents headed out into Flint on Monday, October 31 to do some trick-or-treat style fundraising and ask people to donate in order to buy supplies for the hospital.

Miss Rowlands said: “The trick or treating went really well and we managed to raise more than £200.

“We all felt in the office that we had to do something to help after seeing how poorly Magi was and how she didn’t get the best start in life.”

She also said that Tommy Quick, from The Dee Inn, Flint, brought into the store £100 for the Christmas appeal.

Mrs Carroll added: “We’re really grateful for the support we had from Amy and the estate agents.

“All the money will go towards doing a shop for the families at Alder Hey this Christmas and we’re hoping to give them Costa Coffee vouchers for the cafe on site.

“Living at a hospital can be a very expensive time and we want to help as many families as we can to ease the financial strain while they stay near to their children.”

l For more information or to donate contact Leah on 07885 594181 or visit a collection point.