Wrexham AFC will wear white shirts in aid of Poppy Appeal

Wrexham AFC will ditch their traditional red shirt to don a one-off white kit to play their home game against Braintree Town.

The club has announced it will be donating to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal this year by wearing the one-off ‘white kit’ on Saturday, November 12, and then sell off the shirts in aid of the appeal.

These special white shirts will feature a poppy next to the club badge and be matched with red shorts and red socks.

And for a £20 donation, a limited number of Reds fans will be able to have their name emblazoned on the shirt in a retail version offered for sale without the poppy.

The move has been announced at a time when the English and Scottish Football Associations have been negotiating with FIFA to be allowed to wear poppies for weekend international match the same day, while Wales also hope to mark Remembrance Sunday in their home game against Serbia.

A club spokesman said: “There’s a new generation of veterans that need your support.

“This year, the Royal British Legion is asking the nation to Rethink Remembrance by recognising the sacrifices made not just by the Armed Forces of the past, but by today’s generation too.

“For many people, Remembrance is associated with the fallen of the First and Second World Wars.

“While we will always remember them, the Legion wants to raise awareness of a new generation of veterans and service personnel that need our support.

“So we will be auctioning off two signed shirts for each player and all the proceeds will go to the Poppy Appeal.

“We will also be selling a retail version of this shirt (without the poppy), which will have a limited number of fans’ names incorporated on the back at a cost of £20 per name.”

They added: “If you would like to be included on this limited edition shirt and would like to be part of Wrexham’s history, then you can now place your name via the online shop or in person at the club shop.

“This is on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The replica shirt will be on sale from the club’s Christmas Shop in the town centre from the end of November.

Retailing at £35 for adults and £30 for children, with a £5 reduction for those who have previously put their names onto the shirt.